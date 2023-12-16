A hurt sea lion climbs up a ladder to ask boaters for help. The sea lion was named Amber and taken to rehab where she was released back to the ocean months later.
Around The Web
Sea lion asks for help
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Avoiding messy painting Dec 15
- Original warrior energy bar Dec 14
- Gifting rules unwrapped Dec 13
- Most expensive Rolexes Dec 12
- Life on memory lane Dec 11
- Clutter-free Xmas gifts Dec 10
- 3D print concrete homes Dec 9
- Metal mice armor Dec 8
- Black Rhinoceros calf Dec 7
- Longest thank you note Dec 6
- Glitter tattoos Dec 5
- How do snowflakes form? Dec 4
© 2023 Castanet.net