225270
225952
Around The Web  

Sea lion asks for help

- | Story: 462740

A hurt sea lion climbs up a ladder to ask boaters for help. The sea lion was named Amber and taken to rehab where she was released back to the ocean months later.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles