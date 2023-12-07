Black Rhinoceros calf

The Oregon Zoo’s rhinoceros family grew by about 100 pounds on Monday night as 11-year-old eastern black rhino Jozi gave birth to a baby, adding to the world population of this critically endangered species. Caregivers said the newborn entered the world on Dec. 4 at around 9:30 p.m. The first-time mom and her new arrival are doing well in their behind-the-scenes maternity den. “Everyone is really excited about it,” said Chad Harmon, who supervises the zoo’s rhino area. “The most satisfying thing for me is to see Jozi taking such great care of her baby. These first few days are especially critical, so we’re being very cautious and giving them as much quiet time as possible.” Jozi and her baby are off-view to allow the new family a comfortable place to bond. Animal-care staff have taken a hands-off approach, but are closely monitoring the pair to make sure everything continues to go well. Since the calf is already nursing well, veterinary staff will not be doing an immediate veterinary check. Care staff have not yet determined the sex of the new baby. “Our care staff and veterinary team have prepared for this day, giving Jozi everything she needed for a successful birth,” Harmon said. “They’re ready to help if needed, but thankfully, Jozi’s doing a great job all by herself so far.”