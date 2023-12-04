224020
220050
Around The Web  

How do snowflakes form?

- | Story: 460587

Huge snowstorms and blizzards dump feet of snow from the skies every year, and that means trillions of tiny snowflakes. Through advances in crystallography, scientists have learned a lot about the structure of snowflakes. While they all start pretty much the same, once they start crystallizing, it’s true that no two snowflakes are alike. In fact, the number of possible shapes is staggering.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles