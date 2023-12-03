Speedy squeegee

There are hundreds of thousands of window cleaners in the world, and Terry “Turbo” Burrows is the fastest of them all. He started cleaning windows when he was just 21 and went on to set a Guinness World Record speed in 1995. Since then he’s gone on to break his own record a further 9 times. Discover how self-confessed perfectionist Terry gained this record-breaking skill, with the help of a black belt in karate and his trusty squeegee. Terry is now long retired, but he still practices his life’s passion daily in a specially made shed to maintain muscle memory. He has perfected his regime down to 16 precise moves which he believes are crucial to maintain speed and cleanliness. So what’s his secret?