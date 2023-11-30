Sue Aikens builds a gym out of reusable materials on her camp to keep herself fit and healthy.
Around The Web
Gym w/ reusable materials
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Jennifer Aniston calls on fans to support foundation
Showbiz | November 29, 2023
How to get off a 7 foot unicycle
Must Watch | November 29, 2023
Toller puppy is a little shy
Must Watch | November 29, 2023
Mid-week memes- November 29, 2023
Galleries | November 29, 2023
Previous Stories
- Rhinoceros 101 Nov 29
- History of Silly Putty Nov 28
- Mega moose munching Nov 27
- How to half a recipe Nov 26
- Echolocation training Nov 25
- Place settings guide Nov 24
- Eagle-owl at window Nov 23
- Fishing under the ice Nov 22
- Fix your cooking mistakes Nov 21
- Most popular sports Nov 20
- The king of karaoke Nov 19
- $200 of land at 21 yrs old Nov 18
© 2023 Castanet.net