Did you ever play with Silly Putty when you were a kid? Did you know it’s been around for 70 years? Did you know it was accidentally invented during World War II? Well you do now! James Wright accidentally invented this silly substance in an attempt to make cheap rubber for the United States of America during the Second World War. However, when it was rejected by American army bosses, he found it to be an amusing toy for children and marketed it as Silly Putty.
History of Silly Putty
