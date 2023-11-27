226141
226498
Around The Web  

Mega moose munching

- | Story: 459377

"I was headed to get my snow tires on in Anchorage, Alaska, and turned the corner to find this huge majestic moose having a snack."

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Surprised
50.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
50.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles