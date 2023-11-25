226224
Echolocation training

Daniel Kish is a visionary who lost his sight but found a way to see the world with sound – through echolocation. Now, the President and founder of World Access for the Blind extends his skills to people with visual impairment, teaching them to use echolocation for enhanced navigation and independence. He has taught this skill to over 500 blind children around the world.

