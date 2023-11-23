Eagle-owl at window

Playwright Nan Knighton and her husband spotted a rare owl on their windowsill. Flaco the Eurasian Eagle-Owl escaped from the Central Park Zoo last February after vandals cut open his cage. The 13-year-old owl has spent his entire life in captivity, but for the last nine months, he's learned how to survive the winter and fend for himself in the concrete jungle of New York. Now, Flaco is on the move again.