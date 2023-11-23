Playwright Nan Knighton and her husband spotted a rare owl on their windowsill. Flaco the Eurasian Eagle-Owl escaped from the Central Park Zoo last February after vandals cut open his cage. The 13-year-old owl has spent his entire life in captivity, but for the last nine months, he's learned how to survive the winter and fend for himself in the concrete jungle of New York. Now, Flaco is on the move again.
Around The Web
Eagle-owl at window
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Curious0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Fishing under the ice Nov 22
- Fix your cooking mistakes Nov 21
- Most popular sports Nov 20
- The king of karaoke Nov 19
- $200 of land at 21 yrs old Nov 18
- Hand building a cathedral Nov 17
- Biggest Rangoli in India Nov 16
- Hummingbird waits for guy Nov 15
- World's loudest sound Nov 14
- NYC's bathroom mapper Nov 13
- How 'I spy' books are made Nov 12
- Rememberance day history Nov 11
© 2023 Castanet.net