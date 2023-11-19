Grab a mic, pick a song and unleash your inner singer. That’s all you need for a great time at a karaoke bar. Karaoke is everywhere, but have you ever wondered where it came from? Karaoke originated in 1968 in Osaka, Japan and by definition it literally describes an "empty orchestra" or "singing without music". Daisuke Inoue, a musician who couldn’t read music, invented the first-ever karaoke machine which played instrumental versions of popular songs. Daisuke is by no means famous (in fact you’ve probably never heard of him) but his genius invention, the karaoke machine, became a global craze. Here’s how this unsung hero stumbled upon an idea that has brought joy to the world for decades.
The king of karaoke
