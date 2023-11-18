224684
Around The Web  

$200 of land at 21 yrs old

- | Story: 457996

PJ Yancey is the 21-year-old king of his own kingdom just outside of Joshua Tree. His 1000 square-foot slice of desert isn't just land, it's an oasis of creativity and self-reliance. Without access to power or water, PJ's transformed this sparse space into a haven of individuality and freedom.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles