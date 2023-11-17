Hand building a cathedral

For 53 years, Justo Gallego has been building a cathedral by hand on the outskirts of Madrid almost entirely by himself. Gallego has no formal architecture or construction training, but that hasn't stopped him from toiling on this herculean task. At 90 years old, Gallego knows that he will not be able to finish the project in his lifetime. But he keeps at it anyway, day after day, driven by his faith.

Justo passed away November 28, 2021, at 96 years of age, and according to sources close to him, bedridden after months of ailments. Justo has donated the building that has 4,700 square meters, 35 meters high, a central floor of 50 meters, an underground crypt, two cloisters, a baptistery, 12 60-meter towers, 28 domes and more than 2,000 stained glass windows, to the Messengers of Peace organization, which has already set to work to carry out a plan in which the work can be concluded. R.I.P.