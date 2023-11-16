Meet Rahul Swami - India's fastest Rangoli artist. Rangoli, a traditional Indian art form, involves creating beautiful patterns on the ground or tabletops using various materials like powdered limestone and colored sand. More than just decoration, Rangolis symbolize good luck and prosperity, often adorning the entrances of homes to welcome guests and celebrate festive occasions like Diwali, Onam, and Pongal. With over forty thousand unique Rangolis, Rahul has never pre-planned a single design nor repeated any. His extraordinary talent lies in his ability to spontaneously create intricate patterns. He also has set staggering records, including creating one Rangoli over an area of 24,000 square feet – roughly the size of 4 to 5 basketball courts – in a mere 13 hours. Earning him a place in the Limca Books of World Records.
Biggest Rangoli in India
