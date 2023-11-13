Teddy Siegel is an NYC soprano opera performer by night -- and the city's unsung hero by day, taking on the challenge of mapping out the Big Apple's elusive public restrooms. With Got2GoNYC, Teddy provides a vital crowd-sourced map to community members, guiding them to over 1,800 accessible restrooms throughout the metropolis.
Around The Web
NYC's bathroom mapper
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- How 'I spy' books are made Nov 12
- Rememberance day history Nov 11
- Most crowded island Nov 10
- Different bodies of water Nov 9
- Breathtaking BC beauty Nov 8
- The perfect nap Nov 7
- Seahorses and salt? Nov 6
- Meteorite hunter Nov 5
- Giraffe brothers play fight Nov 4
- Home to 600 cats Nov 3
- Museum of ex-relationships Nov 2
- Lobster conga line Nov 1
© 2023 Castanet.net