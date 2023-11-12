The "I Spy" book series has captured the imagination of millions of readers. Part of what made these books so magical is that all of the images were created with real objects. Photographer and photo-illustrator Walter Wick carefully arranged each scene and hid the objects. Then author Jean Marzollo wrote the rhymes. Since "I Spy" Walter has written and photographed the "Can You See What I See" series and "Hey, Seymour!." Walter's newest book, "A Ray of Light", uses beautiful photographs to teach kids about the principles of light.
Around The Web
How 'I spy' books are made
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Rememberance day history Nov 11
- Most crowded island Nov 10
- Different bodies of water Nov 9
- Breathtaking BC beauty Nov 8
- The perfect nap Nov 7
- Seahorses and salt? Nov 6
- Meteorite hunter Nov 5
- Giraffe brothers play fight Nov 4
- Home to 600 cats Nov 3
- Museum of ex-relationships Nov 2
- Lobster conga line Nov 1
- Cheetah family on a stroll Oct 31
© 2023 Castanet.net