225907
Around The Web  

Rememberance day history

- | Story: 456702

"This is marks the 105th anniversary of the end of WWI. History Canada would like to take a moment to remember our brave soldiers, this Remembrance Day."

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0.0%
Sad
100.0%
Informed
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

223983