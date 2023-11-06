Seahorses and salt?

What do you get when you combine the waters of the Irish sea, the Welsh countryside and seahorses? Salt — some of the best tasting salt in the world. Halen Môn means Anglesey sea salt in Welsh and it is also the name of a family run business selling sea salt to local butchers, world chefs, food lovers and even Barack Obama. The business has been around for over 24 years. In 1983, the owners set up ‘The Sea Zoo’ which evolved into Wales’ biggest aquarium and the presence of seahorses helped them to realize that the water was really clean. Clean enough to lay the foundation for a salt making business. Our resident foodie Beryl joins forces with award-winning videographer Jacob Harrell to explore how this thriving business makes its tasty salt.