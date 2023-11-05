Meteorite hunter and dealer Roberto Vargas of Bristol, Connecticut chases fireballs and combs the Earth for fallen space rocks. Boasting a personal collection of 500+ meteorites, Roberto's work unveils the billion-year-old secrets of the cosmos right here on Earth.
Around The Web
Meteorite hunter
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Giraffe brothers play fight Nov 4
- Home to 600 cats Nov 3
- Museum of ex-relationships Nov 2
- Lobster conga line Nov 1
- Cheetah family on a stroll Oct 31
- Interesting spider facts Oct 30
- Man runs 365 marathons Oct 29
- Why cuttlefish change color Oct 28
- Hair of your ancestors Oct 27
- Tiny fish, tiny rods Oct 26
- Lost luggage store Oct 25
- All about electric eels Oct 24
© 2023 Castanet.net