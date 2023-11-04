Giraffe brothers play fight

Giraffes are among the most beautiful and majestic animals on earth. They tower over all other creatures, with the longest neck of any land animal. Their legs are impossibly long as well, yet they gallop with an impressive speed and perfect grace. Gentle, yet powerful, fully grown giraffes have few predators. Even a pack of determined lions will not take down a healthy, adult giraffe. Life on the African plain is a delicate balance. In the battle for survival, all animals are at risk of falling prey at any time. An injury, or a careless moment can turn the balance against them, making them vulnerable. Animals like these giraffes may be playing and determining hierarchy within the herd, but they are also honing the skills and developing the understanding that they might one day need to defend themselves. These two giraffes play fight on a sunny day, jostling for position or dominance, while testing their strength and their techniques. The scene is a beautiful one, reminding us that the natural behaviour of a wild animal in its own habitat is unrivaled and more breath taking than watching an animal confined. This vast protected area in Kenya, Africa, provides guests with a way to view wild animals as they should be. The revenue from these tours allows the land to stay undeveloped and it funds the protection and the conservation of this species and others.