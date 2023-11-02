Museum of ex-relationships

"Maybe it's time to get rid of your ex's belongings?

Well, here's a place you can do just that. The Museum of Broken Relationships is a landmark location in Zagreb, Croatia filled with sentimental items, objects and even clothing from failed relationships around the world. Two unlikely founders, Olinka Vištica and Dražen Grubiši?, once shared a love story that eventually reached its final chapter. They owned a bunny which they both loved and had to decide who gets to keep it. This birthed the idea of a museum full of artifacts from failed relationships and a community of hopeless and hopeful romantics. It doesn't matter how quirky, strange or lame the item is, anyone can donate to this museum."