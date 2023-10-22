Photo: Contributed
Around The Web
Predicting baby's eye color
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Hermit crabs choose shells Oct 21
- World's hottest chilli pepper Oct 20
- Picasso's self portraits Oct 19
- India's whacky racers Oct 18
- 90 yrs overdue library book Oct 17
- 1981 DeLorean with 977 mi Oct 16
- Leaping jaguar slow-mo Oct 15
- How DNA works Oct 14
- Whale shark cruises by Oct 13
- Prof learned to read at 18 Oct 12
- Tony Hawk Landing the 900 Oct 11
- Fraser river treacherous pass Oct 10
© 2023 Castanet.net