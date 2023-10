Should this pepper come with a warning? Guinness World Record has just named Pepper X as the hottest pepper in the world. It was created by expert pepper breeder Ed Currie of South Carolina. He says Pepper X measures more than two-million Scoville Heat Units. For reference, your average jalapeño pepper is five-thousand units. Pepper X dethroned the Carolina Reaper, which has held the title of world’s hottest for 10 years. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.