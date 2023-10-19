Pablo Picasso's self portrait evolution from age 15 to age 90. If you look at this collection of his portraits, and compare the first piece to the last, you’ll find that the two are strikingly different. But if you then compare Picasso’s work from the time he was a young man until the time of his death, some common thread emerges: you can tell the paintings were done by the same man.
Around The Web
Picasso's self portraits
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0.0%
Curious0.0%
Intrigued100.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- India's whacky racers Oct 18
- 90 yrs overdue library book Oct 17
- 1981 DeLorean with 977 mi Oct 16
- Leaping jaguar slow-mo Oct 15
- How DNA works Oct 14
- Whale shark cruises by Oct 13
- Prof learned to read at 18 Oct 12
- Tony Hawk Landing the 900 Oct 11
- Fraser river treacherous pass Oct 10
- Peter the giant anteater Oct 9
- Canadian Thanksgiving Oct 8
- The beauty of wind turbines Oct 7
© 2023 Castanet.net