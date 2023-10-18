India's whacky racers

From Great Big Story: "Our latest contributor has driven the wackiest looking vehicles. Literally. We're talking burgers, pencils and even...a snooker table. In Hyderabad, India you can find the world's first and only handmade wacky car museum called Sudha Cars Museum. Meet Sudhakar Kanyaboyina, the mastermind who from the age of 14, turned his imaginative designs into bicycles and wacky cars. With hundreds of ambitious and creative designs, including the worlds largest tricycle, he eventually had enough to open his own museum with his daughter."