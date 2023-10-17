90 yrs overdue library book

223427
A library book that was last checked out when FDR was president was finally returned. Liam Hegarty, head of Reference at the Larchmont Public Library in New York, told Inside Edition Digital, “a woman reached out to us and said she had been cleaning out her father-in-law's estate, and came across this book that looked to be ours and looked to be way overdue.” The library waived the overdue fee, and plans to put the volume — a collection of stories by Joseph Conrad — on display.

