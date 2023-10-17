A library book that was last checked out when FDR was president was finally returned. Liam Hegarty, head of Reference at the Larchmont Public Library in New York, told Inside Edition Digital, “a woman reached out to us and said she had been cleaning out her father-in-law's estate, and came across this book that looked to be ours and looked to be way overdue.” The library waived the overdue fee, and plans to put the volume — a collection of stories by Joseph Conrad — on display.
Around The Web
90 yrs overdue library book
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- 1981 DeLorean with 977 mi Oct 16
- Leaping jaguar slow-mo Oct 15
- How DNA works Oct 14
- Whale shark cruises by Oct 13
- Prof learned to read at 18 Oct 12
- Tony Hawk Landing the 900 Oct 11
- Fraser river treacherous pass Oct 10
- Peter the giant anteater Oct 9
- Canadian Thanksgiving Oct 8
- The beauty of wind turbines Oct 7
- The beauty of wind turbines Oct 6
- Growing the largest flower Oct 6
© 2023 Castanet.net