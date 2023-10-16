1981 DeLorean with 977 mi

A 1981 DeLorean sat in a Wisconsin barn for almost 20 years. Not only was this DeLorean in prime condition with its original tires, it had also barely been driven. Since 1981, the engine had only racked up 977 miles. The iconic DeLorean will forever be associated with the "Back to the Future" movie franchise. The Delorean Motor Company was an American manufacturer that opened in 1975. By the time the first "Back to the Future" movie was released, the original owner had gone bankrupt.