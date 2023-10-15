223944
Around The Web  

Leaping jaguar slow-mo

- | Story: 452071

Jaguar Jump! Jaguars use trees in their hunting strategy, take a look from above to see possible prey in the river is common. Sometimes, they jump on the prey! In this case, she hunted a caiman that was hidden in the middle of the hyacinth plants. Witnessing this hunting behavior is unique.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

221526