Prof learned to read at 18

Meet Jason Arday, Cambridge University’s youngest-ever Black professor who defied all odds in pursuit of his academic ambitions. Jason's remarkable journey begins with a diagnosis of Global Developmental Delay and Autism during his early years. He didn't start speaking until the age of 11 and didn't learn to read and write until he turned 18. Yet, at the age of just 37, he achieved the esteemed title of Professor of Sociology of Education at the prestigious University of Cambridge. Jason’s story is not just one of academic triumph but a testament to his unwavering determination and spirit. It serves as a powerful reminder that potential knows no bounds and we can achieve the seemingly impossible. Prepare to be deeply moved, inspired, and reminded that the power to conquer life’s biggest challenges lies within us all.