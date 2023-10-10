Fraser river treacherous pass

The Fraser River is named after the explorer, Simon Fraser. He wrote in his journals that this passage was: "a place where no human should venture, for surely these are the gates of Hell." It was known thereafter as Hell's Gate. Without the benefit of roads or rail lines, explorers were forced to find a way through these treacherous and dangerous waters. What was once seen as a foreboding and treacherous place is now appreciated for its magnificent beauty and interesting history.