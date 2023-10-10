The Fraser River is named after the explorer, Simon Fraser. He wrote in his journals that this passage was: "a place where no human should venture, for surely these are the gates of Hell." It was known thereafter as Hell's Gate. Without the benefit of roads or rail lines, explorers were forced to find a way through these treacherous and dangerous waters. What was once seen as a foreboding and treacherous place is now appreciated for its magnificent beauty and interesting history.
Around The Web
Fraser river treacherous pass
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0.0%
Informed0.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Peter the giant anteater Oct 9
- Canadian Thanksgiving Oct 8
- The beauty of wind turbines Oct 7
- The beauty of wind turbines Oct 6
- Growing the largest flower Oct 6
- Keep your chin up Oct 5
- The maze of icebergs Oct 4
- Internet's dad Oct 3
- Amazing Wuling mountains Oct 2
- 2D Living,Breathing Portraits Sep 30
- The most famous tongue Sep 29
- Baking baklava Sep 28
© 2023 Castanet.net