The beauty of wind turbines

Wind turbines at sunset reveal the majestic beauty of wind farms. Wind farms are controversial, with heated debate raging over their ability to provide power safely and efficiently. As our need for energy increases, our need to figure out how to harness it without negatively impacting our planet also increases. We cannot continue to affect the animal life and the air quality without paying the price. Meanwhile, these majestic giants tower above us; immense structures that remind us of how small and insignificant we are.