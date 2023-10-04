The maze of icebergs

Mark Synnott and his team explore the Whale Fish Islands and then sail onwards into Baffin Bay. In 1845, Sir John Franklin set off from England with two ships and 129 men to be the first to navigate the Northwest Passage, a new trade route over the top of the world, when Franklin’s ships vanished without a trace. Now, a team of explorers attempts to solve the mystery by retracing Franklin’s route in search of his long-lost tomb.