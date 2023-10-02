The Red Clouds Golden Summit is the pinnacle of tranquility. A spire of rock rising upward from China’s Mount Fanjingshan in the Wuling Mountains, it soars above the clouds. Two temples sit atop this isolated natural wonder—the Temple of the Buddha and the Maitreya Temple. Buddhists come here to worship and take in the natural beauty of China’s most biodiverse mountain reserve, named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Around The Web
Amazing Wuling mountains
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0.0%
Informed0.0%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- 2D Living,Breathing Portraits Sep 30
- The most famous tongue Sep 29
- Baking baklava Sep 28
- Stargazer fish in Indonesia Sep 27
- Michelin star origin Sep 26
- What time is dinner? Sep 25
- Monitor Lizard Sep 24
- 16 chocolate desserts Sep 23
- 25 largest automakers Sep 22
- Tale of two toasties Sep 21
- Harvesting microgreens Sep 20
- I have a stutter Sep 19
© 2023 Castanet.net