Amazing Wuling mountains

The Red Clouds Golden Summit is the pinnacle of tranquility. A spire of rock rising upward from China’s Mount Fanjingshan in the Wuling Mountains, it soars above the clouds. Two temples sit atop this isolated natural wonder—the Temple of the Buddha and the Maitreya Temple. Buddhists come here to worship and take in the natural beauty of China’s most biodiverse mountain reserve, named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.