Stargazer fish in Indonesia

Stargazers are bizarre fish with heads that look more like frogs than they do fish. Their eyes and their mouths are pointed upwards due to the way that they capture their prey. They have a row of formidable looking teeth on each jaw that are pointed and razor sharp. They bury themselves in the loose sand with only their eyes protruding. They watch until the smaller fish swim unwittingly over their mouth. Then they lunge forward and upwards, inhaling their prey. There are about 51 species of stargazers. Some have ribbon-like pieces of flesh that they can wiggle like a lure to attract prey. Stargazers range in size from 18-90 cm. (8-35 inches). A few species have organs that are adapted to deliver an electric shock as a means of defense. These fish do not possess electroreceptors like fish that use electric sensory organs to locate prey. They are all venomous with several venomous spines located on their back and pectoral fin area. Stargazers are a delicacy in some cultures. The venom is not poisonous when eaten. Stargazers can deliver both venom and electric shocks. This, together with their appearance has caused them to be referred to as "the meanest things in creation". But in reality, they are fascinating animals that use the gifts and abilities that they were given for survival.