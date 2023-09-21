Everyone remembers their first grilled cheese sandwich; gooey, cheesy, toasty and warm. That’s exactly how Japanese couple Yoko and Okitsu felt when they stumbled upon Carol & Paddy's Deeney’s market stall one fateful afternoon on a trip to London. What made Yoko & Okitsu’s sandwich truly memorable was that Deeney’s had decided to fill their ‘toasties’ with haggis, the traditional delicacy of Scotland. They loved the salty, savory and umami flavors of Deeney’s creation so much that they decided to take the recipe home with them. It wasn’t long before a Deeney’s franchise had been set up and the tasty treat was taking off in Tokyo. This is the remarkable tale of how two cultures, worlds and food palette's have collided.
Tale of two toasties
