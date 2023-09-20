The Mayor shows Indy his community initiative, where she harvests microgreens with chef Mory.
Around The Web
Harvesting microgreens
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- I have a stutter Sep 19
- Spiral string art Sep 18
- Giant manta rays Sep 17
- The doodle house Sep 16
- 360° Victoria Falls Sep 15
- An epic battle.. on land? Sep 14
- Blind braille artist Sep 13
- Hidden traps in coins Sep 12
- Cleaning the 9/11 pools Sep 11
- Hippos give warning sign Sep 10
- Tiny 3D nail art Sep 9
- Washing items of clothing Sep 8
© 2023 Castanet.net