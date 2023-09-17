The waters of Indonesia are home to magnificent creatures. Perhaps, the most magnificent are the giant manta rays. These two mantas were drifting along on the current, skimming over the coral. Kristy, a seasoned scuba diver was coming the other way and she saw the shadows of these immense beasts in the distance. She raised her camera in time to film the approach as they met her face to face. At the last moment, the manta rays veered to their left and went over Kristy, barely out of reach. Mantas have little fear of people. At this size, they have few predators and they don't have reason to fear scuba divers. They are known for their intellectual capacity and their curiosity. To see a manta ray this close is something that only the luckiest of scuba divers ever experience.