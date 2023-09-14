Deep in the Australian outback, the scorching town of Alice Springs hosts their annual boat regatta, Henley-on-Todd. But this is not your average day of boat racing, because it takes place on dry land! This mad idea came to life way back in 1962, when Reg Smith, a local member of the Alice Springs Rotary club, wanted a new way to raise money for charity. Since then, the festival has evolved into an epic day of events where teams race against each other in bottomless boats, kayaks and yachts. The day ends with an epic battle of three boats, crewed by life-long rivals: the pirates, the navy and the vikings.
An epic battle... on land?
