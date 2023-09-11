The two waterfall pools at the 9/11 Memorial serve as the centerpiece of one of the most iconic monuments in the United States. These striking pools, each spanning roughly an acre, occupy the footprints of the former north and south towers of the World Trade Center and commemorate the thousands of lives lost during the tragic events of September 11th. Five nights a week, staff members wade into the pools to clean and remove debris, to keep them in pristine condition. Meanwhile, engineers use a special blowtorch to restore the name panels above the pools, ensuring that the memories of the victims endure with honor, respect, and dignity.
Around The Web
Cleaning the 9/11 pools
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0.0%
Happy0.0%
Sad0.0%
Informed0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Hippos give warning sign Sep 10
- Tiny 3D nail art Sep 9
- Washing items of clothing Sep 8
- Raccoon on every city block Sep 7
- Spotless giraffe Sep 6
- First man to record sound Sep 5
- Orcas put on a show Sep 4
- Baby oystercatchers Sep 3
- Enormous flute Sep 2
- Monarch butterfly swarm Sep 1
- Prom teens have NICU bond Aug 31
- Sweden's sandwich cake Aug 30
© 2023 Castanet.net