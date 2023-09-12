This artist uses coins to create intricate pieces of art. Roman Booteen is an artist from Russia who carves Zippo cases and transforms the US Morgan dollar into one-of-a-kind mechanical works of art.
Around The Web
Hidden traps in coins
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Curious0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Heidi Klum says this year's Halloween costume will 'be really extra'
Showbiz | September 11, 2023
Cats with OCD
Must Watch | September 11, 2023
Runaway tire crashes into man's yard
Must Watch | September 11, 2023
Unconventional real estate
Galleries | September 11, 2023
Previous Stories
- Cleaning the 9/11 pools Sep 11
- Hippos give warning sign Sep 10
- Tiny 3D nail art Sep 9
- Washing items of clothing Sep 8
- Raccoon on every city block Sep 7
- Spotless giraffe Sep 6
- First man to record sound Sep 5
- Orcas put on a show Sep 4
- Baby oystercatchers Sep 3
- Enormous flute Sep 2
- Monarch butterfly swarm Sep 1
- Prom teens have NICU bond Aug 31
© 2023 Castanet.net