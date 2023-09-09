3D nail sculptor Sophie Parkinson fashions elaborate, tiny scenes and objects atop her fingernails. The self-taught nail artist sculpts perfect miniatures of everyday items – some of which are actually functional – and has created branded art for companies.
Around The Web
Tiny 3D nail art
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained0.0%
Inspired0.0%
Informed0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Washing items of clothing Sep 8
- Raccoon on every city block Sep 7
- Spotless giraffe Sep 6
- First man to record sound Sep 5
- Orcas put on a show Sep 4
- Baby oystercatchers Sep 3
- Enormous flute Sep 2
- Monarch butterfly swarm Sep 1
- Prom teens have NICU bond Aug 31
- Sweden's sandwich cake Aug 30
- How jawbreakers are made Aug 29
- Beach warning flags Aug 28
© 2023 Castanet.net