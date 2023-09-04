217401
Around The Web  

Orcas put on a show

- | Story: 444316

"During one of my Paladin Wildlife Adventure Tours in Sitka, Alaska. People come to Sitka on cruise ships and I take a lucky few whale watching. This day was very special because the Killer Whales jumped twice."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

221513