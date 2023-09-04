"During one of my Paladin Wildlife Adventure Tours in Sitka, Alaska. People come to Sitka on cruise ships and I take a lucky few whale watching. This day was very special because the Killer Whales jumped twice."
Around The Web
Orcas put on a show
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Baby oystercatchers Sep 3
- Enormous flute Sep 2
- Monarch butterfly swarm Sep 1
- Prom teens have NICU bond Aug 31
- Sweden's sandwich cake Aug 30
- How jawbreakers are made Aug 29
- Beach warning flags Aug 28
- Honeybees and their jobs Aug 27
- Rocket ritual Aug 26
- Art of chocolate making Aug 25
- Neanderthals 101 Aug 24
- America's first concierge Aug 23
© 2023 Castanet.net