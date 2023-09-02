221591
221721
Around The Web  

Enormous flute

- | Story: 444313

Paige Long is a world-renowned flutist. She’s also one of a small number of people who can play the three largest flutes in the flute family: the double subcontrabass, the subcontrabass and the contrabass. With tubing that stretches up to 22 feet in length, these instruments require a strong set of lungs to be able to carry a tune. But, as the director of New England’s all-flute orchestra, Long is a bit of an expert. Let her blow you away.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

214985