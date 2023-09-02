Paige Long is a world-renowned flutist. She’s also one of a small number of people who can play the three largest flutes in the flute family: the double subcontrabass, the subcontrabass and the contrabass. With tubing that stretches up to 22 feet in length, these instruments require a strong set of lungs to be able to carry a tune. But, as the director of New England’s all-flute orchestra, Long is a bit of an expert. Let her blow you away.
Enormous flute
