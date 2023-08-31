Two Tennessee prom dates share one very special bond. Leighton Long and Tatum Kelly were both born prematurely and shared the same neonatal unit at a Tennessee hospital. Both babies were finally strong enough to leave the hospital in 2005. Although they lived almost five hours apart, the families stayed in touch. Seventeen years later when Tatum needed a date to her senior prom, she knew exactly who she wanted to go with. That's right she asked Leighton, her buddy from the NICU.
Prom teens have NICU bond
