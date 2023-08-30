220406
220810
Around The Web  

Sweden's sandwich cake

- | Story: 444053

When you think of a cake, what comes to mind? Chocolate icing? Cream, jam or sprinkles? Now, Google “Smörgåstårta” and tell us what you think it is. Is it a cake? Is it a sandwich? Well, technically — it’s a sandwich cake. Everyone’s favorite face on Great Big Story, Beryl, spoke to pastry chef Johan Sandelin-Järnåsen who spills the beans (or should we say, spreads the mayo?) on what makes this unique and wonderful dish so popular. With Johan’s guidance, Beryl then makes her own version and puts this cake to the test. Would you eat this dish?

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hungry
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

220414