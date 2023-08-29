Jawbreakers, also known as gobstoppers, are a popular candy that originated in the United Kingdom. While the size of the candy ball varies, jawbreakers often have multiple layers of color and sugar. It can take about four days to make a jawbreaker.
How jawbreakers are made
