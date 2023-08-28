Photo: Contributed
Around The Web
Beach warning flags
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Shocked0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Honeybees and their jobs Aug 27
- Rocket ritual Aug 26
- Art of chocolate making Aug 25
- Neanderthals 101 Aug 24
- America's first concierge Aug 23
- Steep dining Aug 22
- The allergy chef Aug 21
- Iconic photo recreations Aug 19
- Android vs. Apple in EUR Aug 18
- Crocheting loose ends Aug 17
- Chocolate giant geodes Aug 16
- Pasta grannies Aug 15
© 2023 Castanet.net