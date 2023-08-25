The ancient Maya tradition of chocolate-making still thrives in Antigua, Guatemala. Fourth-generation chocolatiers at Chocolate D' Taza harvest, roast, grind, and dry the chocolate by hand during a four-day process.
Art of chocolate making
