Want to know the best spot to view the Golden Gate Bridge? How about finding the oldest gay bar in San Francisco? Do you know where you can find bison in California? Any question you have, Tom Wolfe is the man with the answer. As America’s first concierge, he is a veteran at helping guests of Fairmont San Francisco discover what the city has to offer. But his knowledge isn’t just limited to the city by the Bay. He’s worked and travelled all over the world, in places like London and Paris, and has a true appreciation for discovering the hidden gems each city has to offer. So go ahead, ask anything. Tom is at your service.
America's first concierge
