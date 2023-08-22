219822
Steep dining

This restaurant in Weissbad, Switzerland, is remote, to say the least. Perched on the side of a mountain in the Swiss Alps, it’s at an elevation of about 5,000 feet above ground level. Even if you take a cable car, you’ve got to hike steep terrain at least part of the way. That said, it’s a beautiful journey that takes you through a 40,000-year-old cave and by a chapel carved right into the mountain. And you’re following in the footsteps of hungry hikers who have been trekking to this restaurant for 173 years.

