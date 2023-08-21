219616
The allergy chef

Kathlena has made it her life mission to create delicious ‘free from’ alternatives for people suffering with restricted diets, but her own allergies are so severe that she can’t taste her delicious creations, and often has to wear a full face respirator to cook. Despite this, she started an amazing resource called RAISE that provides safe recipes for people living with food allergies and dietary restrictions.

